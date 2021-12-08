Belgrade keen on developing ties with Tehran: Serbian pres.

Speaking in his meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour on Tuesday, he appreciated Iran’s logical position in respecting the territorial integrity of different countries, including the Republic of Serbia.

Hassanpour also conveyed Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s warm greetings to his Serbian counterpart and delivered his invitation to President Vučić for an official visit to Tehran.

Iran and Serbia have both recently experienced important and determining developments which can create a bright perspective for the two countries’ relations and cooperation, the envoy added.

He further reiterated Iran's continuous support for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of different countries and denounced interference of certain foreign countries in the internal affairs of other countries.

He added that observation of such norms guarantees the prevalence of international peace and stability.

The two sides in the meeting expressed satisfaction over the achieved progress in economic cooperation between Iran and Serbia and exchanged viewpoints on new proposals for broader cooperation, keeping in mind the potentials and capacities in both countries, including in energy and agricultural fields.

The prevailing political and economic trends in the world, too, were discussed in the meeting.

President Vučić and the Iranian envoy agreed on the need for continuous talks and consultation between the two countries based on precise programming aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation.

