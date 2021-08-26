Serbia FM calls for stronger ties in message to new Iran FM

"I believe that thanks to your deep experience and knowledge, you will be able to handle all the challenges that this responsibility brings to you," Slakovic said after offering his congratulations to Amir-Abdollahian.

"I am sure that with your appointment, the contacts between the two ministries and our personal ties will be stronger and more meaningful, and this will contribute to developing the current very friendly relations between the two countries," he added.

"I hope that through mutual trust and commitments, we will take steps to develop successful cooperation in all fields in line with the mutual interests and for the benefit of our people, and to build more lasting relationships based on decades of friendship," the Serbian diplomat added.

"I would like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to your country for its continued support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia," Slakovic also said, adding, "I hope that you at the head of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take part a memorial ceremony on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, which will be held on October 11 and 12 in Belgrade."

