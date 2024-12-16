Iraq condemns Israeli settlement expansion in Syrian Golan

"The Israeli expansion constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and legitimate international resolutions," the ministry stated, according to Shafaq news website.

According to the report, the foreign ministry reiterated Iraq's "consistent and supportive position regarding the rights of the Syrian Arab Republic to reclaim full sovereignty over its lands."

It emphasized that "the Golan is an occupied Syrian territory, and any measures aimed at changing its legal and demographic status are invalid and unlawful."

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry called on the international community to "take a firm stance to condemn Israel's continuous violations, work diligently to protect the unity and sovereignty of Syrian territories, and ensure the achievement of security and stability in the region."

MNA