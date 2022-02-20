Iran, Serbia mull over boosting Tehran-Belgrade ties

Speaking on Saturday with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a telephone call on Saturday, the Iranian president said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further develop and strengthen political, trade, and economic relations with Serbia in the interests of the two nations."

Saying that there are various opportunities and capacities to develop the level of cooperation between the two countries, he said, "The development of joint cooperation, especially in the economic and trade fields, has mutual benefits for the two countries that must be identified and activated."

The President of Serbia also stressed for his part that the two countries have a wide potential for developing the level of relations.

Belgrade seeks to improve the level of trade relations and establish strong political and strategic relations with Tehran, he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always had independent stances and on this basis, we can have close cooperation in international issues", Vucic stressed.

