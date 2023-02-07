Raeisi receives new ambassadors credentials (+details)

The new ambassadors of Greece, Zimbabwe, and Uruguay held separate meetings with President Raeisi on Tuesday and officially started their mission by submitting their credentials to the Iranian president.

Iran influential country in region, world

In the meeting with the new Greek Ambassador to Tehran, President Raeisi emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with Greece."

He also expressed hope that the close and friendly relations between Iran and Greece will pave the way for expanding cooperation in various economic, political, and cultural fields.

Iranians are a great nation in the world and in the eyes of the Greek people, Greek envoy Stylianos Gavril said for his part.

Today the Islamic Republic is an important and influential country not only in the region but also in the world, he added.

Iran, Zimbabwe enjoy many capacities to expand ties

Iran and Zimbabwe enjoy many capacities that can be used to improve and expand relations and cooperation between the two countries, President Raeisi said in a meeting with the new Zimbabwean envoy.

Referring to the exchange of numerous diplomatic delegations between the two countries and the signing of various cooperation documents in economic and commercial fields, Raeisi noted that the implementation of the documents can be one of the priorities of the new ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tehran.

Iran determined to expand coop. with Uruguay

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand cooperation with Latin American countries, including Uruguay, Raeisi told the Uruguayan ambassador.

The officials of the two countries must make double efforts to actualize the capacities between Iran and Uruguay.

