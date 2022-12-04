Constructive Tehran-Belgrade ties on upward trajectory

The Iranian Foreign Minister made the remarks in Belgrade on Sunday evening in a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić.

Amir-Abdollahian described Tehran and Belgrade relations as constructive and expanding in all fields.

Iran’s top diplomat conveyed the message of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to his Serbian counterpart and official invitation of Serbian president to visit Islamic Republic of Iran in line with further strengthening the bilateral relations in all areas.

Air-Abdollahian visited Serbian capital of Belgrade at the official invitation of his Serbian counterpart and congratulated the 85th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Iran and Serbia.

Relations between the wo countries are based on constructive and developing ties in all fields, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to his telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and said, “I talked with EU Foreign Policy Chief Mr. Borrell on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and emphasized that an agreement is important for Iran which is durable and can secure the interest of Iranian nation.”

“I take this opportunity to thank EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and a number of foreign ministers of European countries who make their utmost effort in achieving a final agreement on JCPOA,” he added.

“We discussed bilateral, regional and international cooperation with the Foreign Minister of Serbia, and we believe that Serbia is an eastern country in the west and a western country in the east, and we are ready to hold the 16th round of Joint Economic Commission between the two countries in the near future.”

The top Iranian diploat pointed to the US and Western states role in recent riots in Iran and said, " The United States and several Western countries sought to create chaos in Iran, and one of the goals of the United States was to push Iran to make great concessions at the negotiating table."

He pointed to the recent visit of his deputy Ali Bagheri Kani to Belgrade to follow up on gas and oil cooperation between the two countries and said that "In the field of economic and energy cooperation, we are ready to sign documents between the two countries."

Amir-Abdollahian further emphasized, "In the field of energy, a contract has also been signed with a European country," adding "We support Serbia's supportive efforts in the Kosovo issue."

