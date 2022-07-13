Serbia to delegate processing of copper mines to Iran

Deputy Minister of Industry and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak, who has traveled to Belgrade at the head of a high-ranking trade and economic delegation, met and held talks with the Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic to discuss issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the way of supplying petrochemical products and oil-based derivatives as requested by Serbia.

Accordingly, the Iranian side presented its proposals which were highly welcomed by the Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy, based on which, a Working Group was instructed to carry out the additional negotiations.

The Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia, whose country has rich copper resources, announced her country's readiness to entrust the processing of copper mines to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition, the two sides exchanged their views on the supply of renewable energy. Considering the existence of a complete supply chain of solar energy in Iran, Iranian side announced its proposals to the Serbian officials as well.

