South Korean president rejects insurrection charges

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been suspended from exercising his powers after the country’s parliament voted to impeach him, rejects insurrection charges but is ready to cooperate with the investigation, the Yonhap news agency reports, citing Yoon’s lawyers.

"The president will present his position clearly and fairly in court. We’re unsure if the impeachment hearings will be open to the public, but if they are, this is what the president intends to do," one of the lawyers said.

The prosecution and police suspect Yoon of insurrection. South Korean law permits the prosecution of an incumbent president on this charge. "The investigation into the insurrection case and the impeachment hearings are two separate matters; two different legal teams will be handling each," the lawyer stated.

The president’s lawyer could not confirm whether Yoon would attend questioning by prosecutors on December 21; the president did not appear for questioning on December 15. The lawyer emphasized that there were no legal grounds for the insurrection case, as the president had not attempted to seize power. According to the lawyer, there were no incidents during the recent short-term martial law that could be linked to insurrection.

MP/PR