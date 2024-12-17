Iran determined to expand ties, cooperation with Qatar

Pezeshkian made the call in a message to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on Tuesday.

Addressing the Qatari Emir, the Iranian president offered his congratulations to the Qatari people and government on the Arab country’s National Day.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to use all capacities to develop cooperation and strengthen existing relations by relying on historical relations and political, cultural, and popular ties with the government of Qatar," he stressed.

Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878. It is celebrated annually on 18 December. The holiday was established by a 21 June 2007 decree of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

MP/6319465