Dec 16, 2024, 5:31 PM

Yemeni ballistic missile triggers sirens in Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Israeli regime's media reported on Monday a ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv launched from Yemen.

A ballistic missile launched at Israeli regime from Yemen was successfully intercepted by air defenses, the Israeli military said in a statement on Monday. 

The Israeli military said that the missile was shot down before crossing the occupied territories' borders.

Sirens sounded across central occupied territories over fears of falling shrapnel following the interception, the military added.

Earlier this morning, a drone launched from Yemen was shot down by an Israeli Navy missile boat over the Mediterranean Sea.


