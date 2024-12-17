  1. Sports
Dec 17, 2024, 11:00 AM

Iran’s Foolad wins bronze at FIVB Club World Championship

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian volleyball club, Foolad Sirjan, clinched third place in the 2024 Men's Club World Championship.

Iran’s Foolad Sirjan defeated Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 19-17) to win the bronze medal at the sporting event.

Ali Hajipour shone for Foolad with 24 points, helping them secure Iran’s second podium finish in tournament history.

Dirlic from Lube Civitanova tallied 21 points for his team. Iranian player Abdolhamidi also shone, while Bottolo impressed for the Italian side.

Brazilian powerhouses Sada Cruzeiro claimed their fifth FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship title in Uberlândia, defeating Italian rivals Itas Trentino 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22).

The victory ties Cruzeiro with Trentino as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

