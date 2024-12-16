Israeli strikes cause huge blasts in Syria's Tartus

Israeli strikes in Tartus' countryside caused massive explosions, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported early on Monday, as the Israeli regime continues to destroy Syrian military capabilities.

According to Al Mayadeen, the strikes targeted weapons depots in several sites in western Syria.

These strikes coincide with a ground advance into Syrian territories by mechanized Israeli forces, who have occupied the buffer zone east of the Golan, as well as other areas.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent noted that on Sunday Israeli occupation forces expanded their advance into the Quneitra province, adding that occupation troops are just 15 km off of the highway connecting Lebanon's capital to Syria's.

Massive Israeli airstrikes also targeted military centers in Homs and Hama on Monday.

Following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad on December 8, the Israeli regime launched wide-scale aerial aggression on Syria, destroying strategic Syrian military capabilities. This includes the vast majority of the Syrian air defense array, as well as ammunition depots, anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

