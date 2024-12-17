  1. World
2 Zionist troops killed in Rafah

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Zionist media announced that two Israeli soldiers were killed in Rafah on Tuesday.

Palestinian sources, quoting Zionist media, reported the death of two soldiers of the Israeli regime as a result of the collapse of a building in Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Reports suggest that the Israeli tanks have conducted extensive shellings in the refugee camps in the al-Mawasi coastal area, located in the west of Rafah city.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

