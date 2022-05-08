Tehran, Belgrade universities sign cooperation MoU

The MoU was signed during the meeting between the President of the University of Tehran Seyed Mohammad Moghimi and the President of the University of Belgrade.

Moghimi expressed hope that the MoU would be used to expand scientific cooperation between the two countries.

The University of Tehran is interested in cooperating in the field of study opportunities, conducting interdisciplinary research between professors of the two universities, as well as exchanging professors and students with the University of Belgrade, he added.

The president of the University of Belgrade, for his part, said that the cooperation would be done with the serious support of the embassies of the two countries, adding that the MoU is also the beginning of the relationship between the two nations of Iran and Serbia.

The University of Belgrade is a public university in Serbia. It is the oldest and largest modern university in Serbia.

