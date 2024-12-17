Zionists render UN ineffectual as genocide continues apace

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks during a ceremony honoring the martyrs of the Al-Aqsa Flood and those of the Resistance Front on Monday in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

“This criminal group (the Zionists) has effectively rendered the United Nations inoperative—an institution which has always strived for human rights and justice. What stance do international organizations, which have repeatedly adopted positions against the Islamic Republic, now take in the face of these crimes? What role can they play? Is there any hope that the United Nations and the Security Council will do something?” he said.

“In the recent vote at the United Nations General Assembly, 167 countries voted in favor of the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state, while only the United States and at most five other countries opposed it. Nevertheless, today this small number plays a decisive role in international affairs, and the vote of the majority of the world's countries is effectively ignored,” Eslami stressed.

“In such circumstances, the front of truth and justice, which has always stood against this current, has a clear duty. This front will not only remain steadfast but will continue on its path with even greater strength and determination to hold these criminals accountable,” the AEOI chief emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said that dominant countries try to strengthen their own economies by restricting access to advanced technologies in developing countries and hindering their economic growth.

“Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, our country has consistently faced sanctions. These sanctions have been imposed due to our refusal to comply with the dominant world order and our steadfast commitment to the principles of the Revolution, including independence, freedom, and the Islamic Republic,” he added.

Eslami, however, stressed that Iran must continue the path of progress with effort and determination despite the current challenges.

“By relying on divine grace and continued effort, we can overcome these obstacles and attain greater achievements,” he stressed.

AMK/PressTV