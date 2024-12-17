More than 880,000 people displaced in Syria: UN

UN partners estimated that around 6 percent of the displaced are living with at least one form of disability, Xinhua reported on Monday.

"Return movements remain dynamic, with partners recording more than 220,000 returnees yesterday (Sunday)," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, adding, "Additionally, over 40,000 displaced people are staying in around 250 collective centers across northeast Syria."

Authorities also reported a complicated flow of displaced people across the Lebanon-Syria border.

OCHA said that since Dec. 8, Lebanese authorities recorded less than 10,000 Syrian refugees returning from Lebanon to Syria.

Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency reported that Lebanese authorities estimated around 30,000 displaced people returned as of Friday from Syria to Lebanon.

