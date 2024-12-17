Medvedev reacts to assassination of senior general Kirillov

"Attempts to intimidate our nation, stop the Russian offensive or sow fear are doomed. Certain punishment awaits Banderite Nazis, including the top military and political leaders of a crumbling country," Medvedev’s office quoted the Russian politician as saying in a message of condolences to the family and friends of the fallen Russian general.

Medvedev condemned the attack by what he called the collapsing Kyiv regime. "This terrorist attack demonstrates the agony of the Banderite regime, which is struggling to justify its shaky existence in the eyes of its Western patrons and prolong the deadly hostilities while delivering cowardly attacks on civilians in cities and towns," he emphasized.

On the morning of December 17, an explosive device planted in a scooter exploded near the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, investigators revealed. Kirillov, 54, and his aide were killed in the blast. The Russian Investigative Committee has classified the explosion as a terrorist attack, Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

