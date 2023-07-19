Palriamentary cooperation lays ground for stepped-up ties

Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Vahid Jalalzadeh, and Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic met in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday.

Referring to constructive relations between the Islamic Republic and Serbia, Jalalzadeh said that parliamentary ties could prepare the ground for further expanding bilateral relations in the areas of mutual interest.

The senior Iranian lawmaker stressed the need for reinforcing ties in the areas of economy and trade.

He welcomed the upcoming visit of the Serbian Speaker to Iran, calling for the necessity of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

For his part, the Serbian envoy thanked Iran as the Islamic country has supported the territorial integrity of Serbia and has not recognized the independence of Kosovo.

Todorovic voiced his country’s readiness for all-out expansion of the bilateral ties.

