Iran elected as ICA Board member

Representatives of more than 110 countries of world attended the Assembly, according to the Public Relations Department of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives.

Bahman Abdollahi Chairman of Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives managed to be among the elected new members of the Board of Directors of International Co-operative Alliance in a tight global competition, overtaking the influential and powerful representatives of the countries attending the Assembly.

For the first time in the history of the International Co-operative Alliance, chairman of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives, as represented by the Cooperatives sector of the country, succeeded in obtaining a seat at the Board of Directors of the Alliance.

According to this report, election of the Board of Directors of ICA was held in Seville, Spain on Monday June 20.

