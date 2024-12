Speaking in his weekly presser, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Pezeshkian and Araghchi are set to visit Egypt to attend the upcoming D-8 Summit.

Egypt will host the 11th D-8 Summit on 19 December 2024.

D-8 is a global arrangement for cooperation amongst the developing countries of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. The meeting will be held on Thursday, December 19.

MP/