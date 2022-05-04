Iran, Indonesia presidents stress expanding relations

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the Iranian president, congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the people of his country on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and expressed hope that thanks to the Eid al-Fitr, the people and government of Indonesia and all other nations in the world benefit from peace and security.

Referring to the various capacities and potentials available in the two countries, the Iranian President added "Through joint efforts to use these capacities, the relations between the two countries can be developed in all fields."

Raeisi further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to enhance its relations with friendly countries in the regional and international areas as a priority.

Elsewhere, he touched upon the importance of the Palestinian issue in the Islamic world, and said "Islamic countries must unite and show solidarity in defending the struggles of the Palestinian people."

The Indonesian President, for his part, congratulated the Iranian President and the people on Eid al-Fitr, and emphasized his country's interest in developing bilateral, regional and international cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the field of energy and health.

Widodo stated "Iran and Indonesia, in addition to cultural commonalities, also have close views on regional and international issues, and both support the Palestinian people's cause."

KI