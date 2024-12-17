  1. Politics
Dec 17, 2024, 10:03 AM

Iran, Kuwait hold 6th meeting of joint consular commission

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait held the sixth session of the joint consular commission in the presence of deputy foreign ministers of the two countries.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriate Affairs, announced the successful completion of a consular meeting with Kuwait in a post on X on Monday night.

The sixth meeting of the Iran-Kuwait Joint Consular Commission took place in Tehran, attended by Jalalzadeh and Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani.

The meeting was held at the Consular Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with diplomatic staff from both sides also in attendance.

Jalalzadeh had previously participated in similar bilateral joint consular meetings with Iraq and Turkey during his recent visits to those neighboring countries.

