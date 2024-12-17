WHO chief calls for establishing ceasefire in Gaza Strip

“Hostilities around the hospital continue, and recent attacks have further damaged the oxygen supply, generators, and shattered windows and doors in patients' rooms,” Anadolu Agency reported, citing the statement of Tedros in his X account on Monday.

He said a WHO team delivered 5,000 liters of fuel as well as food and medicine during a mission two days ago, evacuating three patients and six companions to Al-Shifa Hospital amid ongoing hostilities near the facility.

Tedros also said that four WHO missions to the hospital had been "arbitrarily" denied over the past week, leaving it without specialized personnel for surgical and maternal care.

He called for the protection of healthcare infrastructure, adding “This hell must stop! Ceasefire!”

The Zionist regime has launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza since Oct. 5, displacing residents and severely limiting humanitarian aid.

Israel has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians across Gaza, mainly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year, with international bodies investigating war crimes and genocide by Israeli officials.

