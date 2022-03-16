'The Sea' to go on screen at Twin Rivers Film Festival in US

The synopsis of the short film "The Sea" reads, "Several friends are planning a trip to the north of the country and are preparing for this trip, but ..."

The cast of Ramezanian's short film includes Farzaneh Salahshour, Farzad Alavi, Pouya Haghighi and Sahra Ramezanian.

Twin Rivers Media Festival is an annual film festival that hosts films from around the world. The fest accepts films with 30 seconds to 1-hour length.

The 2022 edition of the event will be held on March 26.

