  1. Culture
Mar 16, 2022, 3:30 PM

'The Sea' to go on screen at Twin Rivers Film Festival in US

'The Sea' to go on screen at Twin Rivers Film Festival in US

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Written and directed by Sahra Ramezanian, the Iranian short film "The Sea" is scheduled to be screened at the 2022 Twin Rivers Multimedia Festival in the United States.

The synopsis of the short film "The Sea" reads, "Several friends are planning a trip to the north of the country and are preparing for this trip, but ..."

The cast of Ramezanian's short film includes Farzaneh Salahshour, Farzad Alavi, Pouya Haghighi and Sahra Ramezanian.

Twin Rivers Media Festival is an annual film festival that hosts films from around the world. The fest accepts films with 30 seconds to 1-hour length.

The 2022 edition of the event will be held on March 26.

MP/5448493

News Code 184940
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184940/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News