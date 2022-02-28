Iranian documentary goes to intl. festivals in Spain, Greece

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread' is slated to be screened at the competition section of the 24th edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece and special screening section of the 15th Miradasdoc International Film Festival in Spain.

The 25-minute documentary 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread', which took more than a year to produce, is a delicate narrative of the life of two children named 'Abolfazl' and 'Setayesh' who experience a different life.

ZZ/5435507