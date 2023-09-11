The Sea nominated for best low-budget film at Wales festival

Experiencing its 24th international presence, 'The Sea' had previously participated in the Madrid International Independent Film Festival, the 2022 Twin Rivers Multimedia Festival in the United States, as well as the London Short Film Festival in the UK.

It narrates the story of some guys who are planning to go on a trip to the north of Iran.

The seventh edition of the annual Wales International Film Festival (WalesIFF) will be held online on 14-15 September 2023 on the SparqFest platform.

SKH/5883664