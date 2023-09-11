  1. Culture
The Sea nominated for best low-budget film at Wales festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Directed and Written by Sahra Ramezanian, the Iranian short film 'The Sea' was nominated for best low-budget movie at the 7th edition of Wales International Film Festival 2023.

Experiencing its 24th international presence, 'The Sea' had previously participated in the Madrid International Independent Film Festival, the 2022 Twin Rivers Multimedia Festival in the United States, as well as the London Short Film Festival in the UK.

It narrates the story of some guys who are planning to go on a trip to the north of Iran. 

The seventh edition of the annual Wales International Film Festival (WalesIFF) will be held online on 14-15 September 2023 on the SparqFest platform. 

