'Bandar Band' to vie at Beirut Intl. Women Film Festival

After taking part in Toronto, Zurich, Mill Valley, Bosphorus, Hainan, Films From the South, and Kolkata film festivals, as well as Women's Film Festival Dortmund | Cologne in Germany, 'Bandar Band' in its 28th international presence, will compete at the 5th edition of the Beirut International Women Film Festival in Lebanon.

Directed by Maijeh Hekamt, the film centres on a trio of musicians who have entered a music competition in Tehran, but whose travel plans are complicated and upended by the 2019 Iran floods.

"In southwestern Iran’s Khuzestan Province, floods have turned the landscape into lakes, obscuring the roads. Over the course of a day’s journey in this watery world, three musicians — Navid, Amir, and the very pregnant Mahla — refuse to be deterred by the soggy and often completely submerged motorways, as they are set on making it to Tehran for a battle of the bands that evening. The path to Tehran, however, is not an easy one. The physical obstacles of the flood begin to take a mental toll on the band — a metaphor for a generation that’s had to endure their dreams being challenged at every turn," the synopsis read.

The cast includes Reza Koolaghani, Pegah Ahangarani, Amir Hossein Taheri and Mahdieh Mousavi.

Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF) was founded in 2017, in Lebanon, celebrated the month of March under the theme “Women for Leadership” highlighting the role of women as leaders in their societies. BWFF is dedicated to women's cinema, from Beirut, Lebanon to the entire world.

