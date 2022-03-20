'Orthodontics' to go on screen at Regensburg FilmFest.

Directed by Mohammadreza Mayghani, the short film will be screened at the 28th edition of the German event.

‘Orthodontics’ focuses on the life of a teenager and the way her appearance influences her relationship with her friends, family, and society.

Maryam Hosseini, Yas Farkhondeh, Arezou Ali, Mehdi Sadr and Yasamin Ebrahimi are the actors of the film.

The short flick has previously participated in the Sundance Film Festival in the US, the Leeds International Film Festival in the UK, the Curtocircuito International Film Festival in Spain, and the Short Films Competition at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The Short Film Week Regensburg was founded in 1994 and has taken place since then in an annual cycle.

The 28th edition of the German event is scheduled for March 18-27, 2022.

ZZ/5450811