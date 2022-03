The 8-minute animation 'Irreversible' has been accepted to take part in Athens Animfest in Greece.

The 17th edition of the Athens Animfest is scheduled to be held online from March 17 to 22, 2022 in Greece.

'Irreversible' depicts the story of a woman whose country has been occupied by another country. She is the only survivor in her country who tries to regain the lost meaning of her life.

