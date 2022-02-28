  1. Culture
Narges Abyar receives special award from Turkish festival

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Narges Abyar received the special award of the successful director from the 5th International Woman Filmmakers Festival in Turkey.

The special award for the successful director at the 5th International Woman Filmmakers Festival was awarded to Narges Abyar, for her film "Ablagh".

Narges Abyar, Iranian film director, author and screenwriter, is best known for directing Track 143, Breath, and When the Moon Was Full. 

Attended by the Iranian director, a specialized workshop session was held.

Some of her works are also set to be screened at the festival. 

The theme of the 5th International Woman Filmmakers Festival which will take place between February 27th and March 8th 2022 in Izmir is set as 'Boundaries'.

