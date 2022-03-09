  1. Culture
Iranian documentary to vie at Latvia 2022 RPFF filmfest

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Iranian documentary film "Peace Blood" directed by Hamidreza Maghsoudi and produced by Ata Panahi will compete in Riga Pasaules Film Festival 2022 in Latvia.

"Blood of Peace" has been accepted to vie at the Riga Pasaules Film Festival 2022 in Latvia.

The 2022 RPFF edition will be the festival's 9th edition and is scheduled to be held from the 7th to 10th April 2022 at Kino Bize in central Riga, Latvia’s capital.

"Peace Blood" tells the tale of Haj Abbas Arabi who for many years in Kermanshah in western Iran as well as other cities across the country has spent his life voluntarily to gain forgiveness from the victim's family for the convicts who have been sentenced to execution by the judiciary.

