Bangladeshi film festival to host 3 Iranian short films

"We Are Not Alone" by Esmaeil Jalayer, "Mostafa" by Payman Shah-Mohammadi and " Seven Years Minus Ten Days" by Hamid Nouri are going to participate in the Bangladeshi International Film Festival which is slated to be held from February 25 to March 4.

The festival was initiated in December 1988 as the first international festival of short films in this entire subcontinent. Both eminent and young filmmakers attended the previous fifteen editions from Europe, Asia, and America. Among them were eminent Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi and Indian film directors MrinalSen, Buddheadev Dasgupta, GautamGhose, and Aparna Sen. In the last festival, a total of 5000 films from 110 countries participated. The festival is now an internationally recognized showcase for the latest short and independent films made around the globe.

MP/5434836