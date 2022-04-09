Iranian film awarded in Yunus Emre Short Film Competition

'White Clad' has participated in different international film festivals in France, Japan, Iraq and Australia and won several awards.

Fahimi's short film was the winner of the grand prize at the 37th Tehran International Short Film Festival last year.

The synopsis of 'White Clad' reads, "An old woman brings some sheep cheese to Ahmad, a ten-year-old boy so that he can give it to his father, who is a teacher. His father should intervene and stop them from hanging the woman’s son."

Some of the short film's cast includes Amirali Razzaqi, Mohammad Erfan Sadeghi, Behzad Dorani, Seyyed Mohammad Reza Hosseini Kermani, and Fatemeh Raadmanesh.

The International Yunus Emre Short Film Competition is organized within the scope of the "Yunus Emre" year announced by UNESCO.

