Military helicopter catches fire in S California (+VIDEO)

All four crew members were able to exit the helicopter safely and no one was injured, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

The fire began at 3:11 p.m. on a CH-53E Super Stallion belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the spokesperson said, Los Angeles Times reported.

The crew made an emergency landing on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, near Interstate 5 in San Diego County, where emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire.

In a post on X Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol warned people to expect delays on Interstate 5 north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area. Pictures and video included with that post showed the helicopter burning in a field, emitting dark black plumes of smoke.

