'Killing eunuch Khan' goes to India's Kerala FilmFest.

Written and directed by Iran's Abed Abest, 'Killing the Eunuch Khan' is about a serial killer who intends to slaughter so much that the blood spills over the ditches of the city. To reach this target, he designs a plan in which victims kill victims. The plan is carried out and the stream of blood gradually fills the ditches of the city by the people who kill each other.

The film has been also screened in the competition section of the Estonian Black Nights Film Festival and the 28th edition of the Slamdance Film Festival in the US.

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala will be held from March 18 to March 25 at Thiruvananthapuram showcasing the resurgence of people in crisis due to the pandemic and war. The film festival which is originally held in December every year has been rescheduled due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The eight-day festival will feature over 180 films in 15 theatres.

