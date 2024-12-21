AZKI.com creator launches IRANIAN PODCAST

IRANIAN PODCAST

Yashar Z. Sany, creator and co-founder of Azki.com, continues to innovate with his latest venture - a global IRANIAN PODCAST called: Iranian Of The Day Podcast (@iranian) (Apple, Spotify, YouTube)

The podcast showcases exceptional talent from diverse sectors, including entertainment, entrepreneurship, and law, offering a deeper appreciation of Iranian excellence on the global stage. It also provides valuable insights into marketing and podcasting, sharing lessons to inspire and educate listeners.

Highlighting Iranian Excellence

The Iranian Of The Day podcast brings attention to a diverse range of Iranian talent across multiple sectors. Each episode dives deep into the guest’s personal and professional experiences, providing listeners with a closer look at their paths to success. Some of the notable guests featured on the podcast include:

Legal Excellence: Arash Homampour, one of the most respected trial lawyers in the U.S., shares stories of pivotal cases that shaped his career. As a member of the Inner Circle of Trial Lawyers, a prestigious group of the top 100 trial lawyers, Arash offers valuable insights into high-stakes litigation.

Arash Homampour, one of the most respected trial lawyers in the U.S., shares stories of pivotal cases that shaped his career. As a member of the Inner Circle of Trial Lawyers, a prestigious group of the top 100 trial lawyers, Arash offers valuable insights into high-stakes litigation. Academia and Science: Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, a globally recognized biomedical engineer, discusses his groundbreaking work in bioengineering and healthcare. As a former professor at Harvard University and MIT, Ali’s contributions have significantly advanced medical research and healthcare solutions.

Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, a globally recognized biomedical engineer, discusses his groundbreaking work in bioengineering and healthcare. As a former professor at Harvard University and MIT, Ali’s contributions have significantly advanced medical research and healthcare solutions. Comedy and Entertainment: Comedians like Tehran Von Ghasri and Neema Naz discuss their rise in the entertainment world and how they navigate between cultures to build their brands.

Comedians like Tehran Von Ghasri and Neema Naz discuss their rise in the entertainment world and how they navigate between cultures to build their brands. Politics and Leadership: Jimmy (Jamshid) Delshad, the former mayor of Beverly Hills, shares insights into community building and the challenges of being a leader within the Iranian-American community.

Jimmy (Jamshid) Delshad, the former mayor of Beverly Hills, shares insights into community building and the challenges of being a leader within the Iranian-American community. Music and Arts: Reza Rohani, a renowned musician and composer, talks about blending traditional Iranian music with modern sounds, creating a cultural fusion that connects generations and communities.

By showcasing these distinguished individuals, Iranian Of The Day Podcast offers listeners a deeper understanding of how Iranians across various fields have made a significant impact both locally and globally.

Elevating Iranian Voices

More than just a podcast, Iranian Of The Day serves as a platform for cultural exchange and inspiration. The show offers a stage for influential Iranians to share their personal stories, fostering pride and connection within the Iranian diaspora while inspiring younger generations. Each episode uncovers the human side of success, allowing listeners to explore the personal triumphs and challenges that shaped these individuals.

The podcast also plays a key role in promoting cross-cultural understanding, as it showcases the significant contributions of Iranians to global industries and highlights their ongoing influence across sectors.

