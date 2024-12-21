Azeri president thanks Iran in letter to Iranian counterpart

The letter reads: “I extend my profound gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran and to you personally for the unanimous election of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a member of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) during the 11th D-8 Summit held on December 19, 2024, in Cairo, the capital of Egypt," according to local Azeri media.

It is noteworthy that the D-8 organization, which has been operating for nearly thirty years, has for the first time made a decision regarding expansion. This historic decision, reflecting international trust in Azerbaijan, is a special source of pride for us.

The unequivocal support expressed for Azerbaijan's candidacy is a testament to our strong friendship, cooperative relations, unity, and solidarity with each member country of the organization.

"I am confident that Azerbaijan, together with all member countries, will contribute to safeguarding the fundamental principles of the D-8, deepening cooperation within the organization, promoting our common interests, strengthening Islamic solidarity, and mobilizing joint efforts to transform it into a greater power," Aliyev continued.

"Taking this opportunity, I express my confidence that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, in line with the interests of our peoples and countries," the Azeri president further said.

"Once again, I express my gratitude to you, wishing you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity for the friendly and brotherly people of Iran,” the letter concluded.

President Pezeshkian headed an Iranian delegation on his visit to Egypt to attend the D-8 meeting on Thursday.

MNA