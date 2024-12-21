China slams Pentagon report on its military development

The Chinese defense ministry's spokesman said about the report that the US has repeatedly published such highly deceptive and hypocritical reports for over 20 years, merely seeking excuses for its own military development and to mislead public opinion, the Chinese website Global Times reported.

Zhang urged the US to stop fabricating false narratives, revise its misperceptions of China, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations and military ties.

In a report released on Wednesday local time, the Pentagon emphasized “the need to address the pacing challenge” presented by China's increasingly capable military.

It also exaggerated China's nuclear weapons development, saying the Pentagon estimates that China has surpassed 600 operational nuclear warheads as of mid-2024 and projects it will exceed 1,000 by 2030.

MNA