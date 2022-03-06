Farnoosh Samadi named jury member at Beirut Women FilmFest.

Iranian Film director and Screenwriter Farnoosh Samadi was born in Iran. She graduated from the Fine Arts Academy in Rome. She directed the short films "The Silence" (2016), "Gaze" (2017), and "The Role" (2018). "180° Rule" (2020) is her first feature.

Her second short film, "Gaze" had its world premiere at the 2017 Locarno Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Award for Live Action Short Film at the 2017 AFI Film Festival, also won the Golden Pram Award at Zagreb Film Festival in 2018.

Beirut International Women Film Festival is an annual event held in Beirut. The festival screens films made by women or centering women, and tackles issues that particularly affect women, including gender equality, sexual identity and domestic violence.

