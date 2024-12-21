US President Biden authorizes $571m in military aid to Taiwan

The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan diplomatically but it is the self-ruled island’s strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.

China, which has ramped up political and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, has repeatedly called for Washington to cease sending arms and assistance to the island, which it claims as part of its territory, The Defense Post reported.

Taiwanese officials said China held its biggest maritime drills in years last week, with around 90 ships deployed from near the southern islands of Japan to the South China Sea.

Beijing did not confirm the drills.

The White House said in a brief statement that Biden had authorized the drawdown “of up to $571.3 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.”

The statement did not provide details of the military assistance package, which comes less than three months after a similar package worth $567 million was authorized.

Taiwan earlier this week received 38 advanced Abrams battle tanks from the United States, reportedly its first new tanks in 30 years.

On Saturday, the Ministry of National Defense thanked the United States for “its firm security commitment to Taiwan.”

“Taiwan and the United States will continue to cooperate closely on security issues to maintain peace, stability, and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait,” the ministry said it a statement.

It said it would not comment on the “content” of the assistance “based on the tacit agreement between Taiwan and the United States.”

