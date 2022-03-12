‘Tonight’s Homework’ to go on screen at Slovenian festival

Directed by Ashkan Nejati and Mehran Nematollahi, the Iranian documentary film ‘Tonight’s Homework’ has made its way to the critical societal section of the Ljubljana Documentary Film Festival in Slovenia.

Following last year's online edition, the Ljubljana Documentary Film Festival is underway in hybrid form this year to feature 22 feature-length documentaries and three shorts between 9 and 16 March

In ‘Tonight’s Homework’, Ashkan Nejati and Mehran Nematollahi, the directors of the documentary, repeat questions, asked by Iran’s prominent director Abbas Kiarostami in his 1989 film ‘Homework’, to students at a public school, including questions about homework, punishments, and dreams of the future to see how the society has changed.

