Iranian short film awarded in US Big Water Film Festival

This is the 21st international prize for Ghasemi's short film.

The synopsis of 'Better than Neil Armstrong' reads, "Four kids start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called The Redland but the gates of Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake."

Some of the short film's cast includes Asal Shakeri, Golnoosh Ghahremani, Kian Alipanah, Nooshika Khodashenas, and Ilia Hasani.

The Big Water Film Festival takes place on the shores of Lake Superior, in Ashland, Wisconsin and surrounding communities.

The 14th Annual Big Water Film Festival, shown virtually over eight weeks, is now completed.

