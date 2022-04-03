  1. Culture
Apr 4, 2022, 3:00 AM

Iranian short film awarded in US Big Water Film Festival

Iranian short film awarded in US Big Water Film Festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Directed by Alireza Ghasemi, the Iranian short film "Better than Neil Armstrong" won the prize of the Audience Favorite at the Big Water Film Festival.

This is the 21st international prize for Ghasemi's short film.

The synopsis of 'Better than Neil Armstrong' reads, "Four kids start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called The Redland but the gates of Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake."

Some of the short film's cast includes Asal Shakeri, Golnoosh Ghahremani, Kian Alipanah, Nooshika Khodashenas, and Ilia Hasani.

The Big Water Film Festival takes place on the shores of Lake Superior, in Ashland, Wisconsin and surrounding communities. 

The 14th Annual Big Water Film Festival, shown virtually over eight weeks, is now completed. 

MP/5457815

News Code 185273
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185273/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News