2 wounded, one fatally in overnight shooting in Chicago

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East 67th Street and found a 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the face and neck. She was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine, according to Chicago Tribune.

Another victim, also 23, was found with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest, and was taken to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead,

No one was in custody for the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

MA/PR