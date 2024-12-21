Turkey launches drone attack on Syria’s Al-Hasakah

The local media's news sources announced that a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle belonging to US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the Al-Istiqama gas station on the outskirts of the city of Tell Brak, northeast of the city of Hasakah in eastern Syria.

No further details have so far been released in this regard.

Earlier, media in Syria confirmed that at least two journalists were killedin a Turkish drone attack on Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) last night.

These journalists were reporting on the attack on neighborhoods and residential areas of the city located in the north of Aleppo at Turkish borders.

