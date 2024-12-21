  1. Politics
Dec 21, 2024, 4:48 PM

Turkey launches drone attack on Syria’s Al-Hasakah

Turkey launches drone attack on Syria’s Al-Hasakah

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The local media on Saturday announced that Turkey launched a drone attack on Al-Hasakah in Syria.

The local media's news sources announced that a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle belonging to US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the Al-Istiqama gas station on the outskirts of the city of Tell  Brak, northeast of the city of Hasakah in eastern Syria.

No further details have so far been released in this regard.

Earlier, media in Syria confirmed that at least two journalists were killedin a Turkish drone attack on Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) last night.

These journalists were reporting on the attack on neighborhoods and residential areas of the city located in the north of Aleppo at Turkish borders. 

MA/6323163

News ID 225791
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News