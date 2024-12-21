  1. Politics
Dec 21, 2024, 9:30 AM

US extensively transfers forces, weapons from Iraq to Syria

US extensively transfers forces, weapons from Iraq to Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Informed sources have revealed that the US is extensively transferring its special forces from Iraq to Syria.

Informed sources announced that the American forces had started a large-scale operation to transfer their special forces from the Al-Harir base near Erbil, Iraq, to ​​Al-Hasakah, Syria.

They added that the US special forces, which had been stationed at the Al Harir base for five months, had evacuated their positions and were transferred along with their heavy equipment to a base on the outskirts of Al-Hasakah.

According to the suggested reports, this unannounced operation will take place in the military bases deep inside Syria with the aim of imposing a new occupation plan under the shadow of the support of the terrorists led by Al-Julani.

MP/6322606

News ID 225761

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News