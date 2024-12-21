US extensively transfers forces, weapons from Iraq to Syria

Informed sources announced that the American forces had started a large-scale operation to transfer their special forces from the Al-Harir base near Erbil, Iraq, to ​​Al-Hasakah, Syria.

They added that the US special forces, which had been stationed at the Al Harir base for five months, had evacuated their positions and were transferred along with their heavy equipment to a base on the outskirts of Al-Hasakah.

According to the suggested reports, this unannounced operation will take place in the military bases deep inside Syria with the aim of imposing a new occupation plan under the shadow of the support of the terrorists led by Al-Julani.

