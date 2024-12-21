Heathrow travel chaos with 90 flights cancelled by high winds

Dozens of flights from the UK's busiest airport have been cancelled as a result of high winds battering the country, The Mirror reported.

Brits using roads and public transport to start their Christmas holidays have been disrupted so far today by strong gusts after the Met Office announced yellow warnings for parts of the country. The issues have stretched to Heathrow Airport where, so far, 33 flights have been cancelled today, with another 58 tomorrow wiped off the board.

A spokesman for the airport confirmed a "small number of flights" have been cancelled so far today owing to "strong winds and airspace restrictions".

They added, "This will ensure the vast majority of passengers can still safely travel as planned.

Earlier this month, Heathrow said it is expecting its busiest December ever, as on Christmas Day the airport expects the number of passengers to increase by 21 per cent, in comparison to 2023.

Several routes including Singapore, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Abu Dhabi, Chicago, Zurich, Mumbai and Paris have also joined the ‘Millionaire Club’ in November, which means they have surpassed a million passengers travelling on those routes so far in 2024.

MA/PR