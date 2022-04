Directed and written by Ehsan Mahboubi, 'Loneliness' is about an old woman who clings to a telephone to get out of solitude.

Written by Mohsen Maleki and directed by Mohammad Nabi Talebi, 'Kite' is a narrative of a street fight that leads to social solidarity.

Kino Festival will take place on May 17-21, 2022, in Russia's Rybinsk.

The Festival will be held with the purpose of promoting the spiritual, moral, Patriotic and aesthetic education of the modern youth.

