Saudi-led coalition fighter jets heavily bomb Sanaa

The series of crimes committed by Saudi aggression coalition against civilians in Yemen still continues. Saudi-led coalition fighter jets heavily bombed various areas of capital Sanaa on Friday morning, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, areas of Hadhramaut province in Yemen were also targeted by Saudi fighter jets at the same time. Yemeni sources said that during the attacks, residential areas were mostly bombed by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets.

These attacks came as Yemenis recently launched a large-scale operation against aggressors. On Tuesday, Spokesman for Yemen Armed Force Yahya Saree announced, "In Operation Storm-3, Yemeni forces targeted vital and strategic centers in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)."

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries began their aggression and a blockade on Yemen since March 26, 2015, in a bid to reinstate the ousted and fugitive Mansur Hadi government.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

