Saudi-led coalition launches widespread attack on Yemen Sanaa

The series of crimes committed by Saudi aggression coalition against civilians in Yemen still continue. Saudi aggressor fighter jets bombarded various areas of Sanaa province on Tuesday morning, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, areas of Taiz province were also targeted by Saudi fighter jets at the same time. Yemeni sources said that during the attacks, mostly residential areas were bombed by Saudis.

The attacks came as Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said yesterday that Saudi-Emirati-US aggression coalition's claim that Yemeni armed forces were using civilian targets for military purposes was untrue and a mere justification for targeting civilian centers and facilities.

