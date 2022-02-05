UAE announces implementing military agreement with France

France will help the United Arab Emirates with its air defense system after a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks launched from Yemeni forces, its defense minister said on Friday.

Paris has close economic and political ties with Abu Dhabi and has a permanent military base in the Emirati capital. It sealed a deal in December to sell 80 Rafale fighter jets to the UAE, the largest ever overseas sale of the French warplane.

In its twitter account, the UAE Ministry of Defense wrote, “Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Magrin Al Ameri Commander of Joint Operations at UAE Ministry of Defense visited the French Joint Chiefs of Staff in Paris on Friday.”

Al Ameri also met and held a talk with General Philippe Sankara Commander of French Joint Operations and General Laurent Marboeuf, Director of International Cooperation to discuss joint cooperation and defense, the UAE Ministry of Defense added.

The UAE and France also signed several security and defense agreements and a contract to purchase the French Rafale fighter jet during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Abu Dhabi in early December.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted that her country would assist the UAE government in securing its air borders, which are under attack by Yemeni forces.

